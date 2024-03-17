Spring Plantation Campaign Kicks Off In Kot Addu
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) In a heartwarming initiative to embrace the start of Spring, a tree plantation drive kicked off at Government Associate College of Commerce, Kot Addu.
Professor Zabir Ahmed Siddiqui, the Principal of the college, led the endeavor by personally planting trees in the campus.
Addressing the media, Principal Zubair Ahmed Siddique highlighted the significance of the spring season for tree plantation, while stressing its pivotal role in environmental sustainability.
He proudly announced that the college had joined the green movement by planting over 30 fruit-bearing trees. The institution always adhered to its tradition of tree plantation in order to improve environment.
Principal Siddique underscored the environmental benefits of tree planting.
He stated that tree plantation was imparting vital role in reducing pollution, enhancing biodiversity, providing shade and oxygen.
Despite facing seasonal changes, the region has witnessed a decline in tree population and he called for concerted efforts towards afforestation.
The principal also announced rewards for students to ensure their wider participation in the noble cause.
He added that beyond its environmental benefits, the tree plantation also served as an continuous charity and also contribute a culture of environmental consciousness.
Encouraging everyone to contribute to reducing air pollution and enhancing the beauty of the environment, he urged each individual to plant at least one tree and inspire others to do the same. This initiative not only promotes environmental sustainability but also instills a sense of responsibility towards preserving nature for future generations, he concluded.
