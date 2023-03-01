Spring plantation campaign launched in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The spring plantation campaign in Khairpur district was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa by planting saplings at the Govt Naz High school on Wednesday.

Officers of the education, Revenue, Municipal, teachers and students were also present.

DC Dr.

Sharjeel told the inaugural ceremony that 5,000 saplings would be planted in the district during the spring plantation campaign. He said that farmers would be encouraged to plant trees on their lands.

The deputy commissioner directed that the heads of educational institutions should encourage students to plant a tree named after them and take proper care of those plants. He appealed to citizens to plant saplings.