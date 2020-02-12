UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spring Plantation Campaign Reviewed In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:44 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Additional Director General Tariq Ali Basra said on Wednesday that steps were being taken to make the provincial capital green

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Additional Director General Tariq Ali Basra said on Wednesday that steps were being taken to make the provincial capital green.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of PHA directors with regard to coming Spring Plantation Campaign.

He said that all directors should perform their duties with commitment and efficiency.

He directed the officers concerned to finalize arrangements for making the comingSpring Plantation campaign a success.

