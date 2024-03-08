Spring plantation campaign starts at UoM

Open Menu

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor University of Malakand (UoM) Professor Dr Rashid Ahmad has said that planting a tree is ‘Sadqa-e-Jaria’ as narrated in Sahih Muslim and we are aware of the ravages of climate change and desertification and its implications for life on the planet.

Pakistan is faced with serious challenges of climate change and unpredictable weather patterns and the only solution to address this issue is to plant as many trees as possible.

Addressing the plantation campaign here Friday, he said islam has laid great emphasis on the importance of planting trees as there are innumerable benefits associated with it for the benefit of people and environment.

To effectively combat climate change and global warming, tree plantation is vital, he said.

The Vice Chancellor lauded the efforts of Directorate of Administration and Green Youth Movement Club for their efforts of planting over 3,000 saplings in the recent plantation drive.

The event was attended by Director Administration Dr. Altaf Hussain, Admin Officer Dost Mohammad, focal person Kamyab Jawad Markaz Dr. Jawad Hussain, Col. (Rtd.) Shakeel Ahmad, TMO Adenzai Iqbal Hussain and faculty members and students.

