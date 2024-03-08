Spring Plantation Campaign Starts At UoM
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Vice Chancellor University of Malakand (UoM) Professor Dr Rashid Ahmad has said that planting a tree is ‘Sadqa-e-Jaria’ as narrated in Sahih Muslim and we are aware of the ravages of climate change and desertification and its implications for life on the planet
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor University of Malakand (UoM) Professor Dr Rashid Ahmad has said that planting a tree is ‘Sadqa-e-Jaria’ as narrated in Sahih Muslim and we are aware of the ravages of climate change and desertification and its implications for life on the planet.
Pakistan is faced with serious challenges of climate change and unpredictable weather patterns and the only solution to address this issue is to plant as many trees as possible.
Addressing the plantation campaign here Friday, he said islam has laid great emphasis on the importance of planting trees as there are innumerable benefits associated with it for the benefit of people and environment.
To effectively combat climate change and global warming, tree plantation is vital, he said.
The Vice Chancellor lauded the efforts of Directorate of Administration and Green Youth Movement Club for their efforts of planting over 3,000 saplings in the recent plantation drive.
The event was attended by Director Administration Dr. Altaf Hussain, Admin Officer Dost Mohammad, focal person Kamyab Jawad Markaz Dr. Jawad Hussain, Col. (Rtd.) Shakeel Ahmad, TMO Adenzai Iqbal Hussain and faculty members and students.
Recent Stories
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence17 minutes ago
-
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens17 minutes ago
-
NA allows use of its Hall for elections17 minutes ago
-
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan17 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office21 minutes ago
-
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students25 minutes ago
-
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital25 minutes ago
-
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ25 minutes ago
-
Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes17 minutes ago
-
PBM marks International Women's Day at WEC in Islamabad17 minutes ago
-
Fasting in Ramazan reduces stress feelings, anxiety: Expert17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy features in photo exhibition of women diplomats in Prague17 minutes ago