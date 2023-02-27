Spring plantation campaign starts in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The spring plantation campaign in Sialkot district was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan by planting saplings at the Govt Christian Girls High school Hajipura Road, here on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Asma Khalil, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) education Tariq Rathore, Principal Zarina Shahid, teachers and students were also present.

DC Adnan Mehmood Awan told the inaugural ceremony that 534,000 saplings would be planted in Sialkot district during the spring plantation campaign. He said that farmers would be encouraged to plant trees on their lands.

The deputy commissioner directed that the heads of educational institutions should encourage students to plant a tree named after them and take proper care of those plants. He appealed to citizens to plant saplings.