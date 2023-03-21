UrduPoint.com

Spring Plantation Drive : 8 Mln Sapling To Be Planted In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Spring plantation drive : 8 mln sapling to be planted in South Punjab

A total of eight million saplings will be planted in South Punjab during the spring drive and its 70 per cent target has been achieved so far

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A total of eight million saplings will be planted in South Punjab during the spring drive and its 70 per cent target has been achieved so far.

Secretary Forest South Punjab, Sarfraz Magsi said this during a plantation drive held in connection with World Forest Day at Rukh Khanpur, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh.

He informed that the environmental changes had not only affected human beings but also other living things.

Non-seasonal rains have resulted in flooding and drought which has put the lives of people in danger, the secretary said and added that we can refrain from these problems by maximum plantation.

Forest dept officials, teachers and students planted saplings on a vast area during the drive.

Magasi maintained that marking world forests day was aimed at drawing public attention towards the plantation campaign.

The theme of the day this year is "Forest and Health" the secretary concluded.

DFO Tariq Sanawaan also spoke on the occasion.

