Spring Plantation Drive Begins, 1,540 Trees Planted In Peshawar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Afridi here Saturday inaugurated spring plantation drive by planting 1,540 saplings on the Northern Bypass, urging residents to embrace a culture of tree planting.
He emphasized the goal of planting 800,000 trees, stating that "we all have to pledge that we will not only plant more trees but also take care of them."
The DC called for a unified effort to make Peshawar a greener city for future generations, extending the campaign to educational institutions and public spaces.
He also urged locals to promote tradition of planting trees in their homes, offices and streets. He said we have to demonstrate collective responsibility so that we can provide a better and healthier environment to our future generations.
Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by staff of Forests and Revenue departments, teachers, students, public representatives and large number of people participated in tree plantation campaign.
APP/hsb/
