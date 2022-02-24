UrduPoint.com

Spring Plantation Drive In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022

Spring plantation drive in full swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Spring plantation campaign 2022 was in full swing in the provincial metropolis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and under the supervision of the district administration, the officers and employees of various government departments were planting saplings.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood Thursday planted a sapling on Peshawar Motorway to inaugurate the campaign formally in the district. Assistant Commissioners Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq, Omar Awais Kiyani and Habibullah also accompanied the DC on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner visited Northern Bypass, Ring Road, Charsadda Road and other localities to review Spring Plantation 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner urged the people to play their due role in making the campaign a success and protect plants in their areas.

He said plants were salvation for life and keep the environment clean, generate oxygen and control carbon dioxide in the air.

