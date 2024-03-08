Spring Plantation Drive Inaugurated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:04 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Spring plantation drive inauguration ceremony took place at Lal Sohanra National Park, chaired by the Conservator of Forests and Administrator Nadim Ashraf Warraich.
Principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School Hina Naseer participated as a chief guest along with her school students and other women.
Nadim Ashraf Warraich provided information to the students the park. Later, plants were planted at the tree plantation event.
Officers from the Wildlife and Fisheries Department and other officers and staff of the Forest Department collectively planted three thousand different types of fruit-bearing trees.
