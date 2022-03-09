UrduPoint.com

Spring Plantation Drive Kicked Off In Turbat University

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Spring plantation drive kicked off in Turbat University

In line with Prime Minister's Green Pakistan Program, the University of Turbat (UoT) on Wednesday started an extensive spring tree plantation drive at its main campus here

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :In line with Prime Minister's Green Pakistan Program, the University of Turbat (UoT) on Wednesday started an extensive spring tree plantation drive at its main campus here.

Vice Chancellor UoT Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad inaugurated the extensive spring tree plantation drive by planting a sapling near multipurpose hall of the university.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, deans, directors, sectional heads, faculty members, administrative staff and students graced the events by their presence at large number and planted trees at different areas of the campus.

Addressing the ceremony, the vice chancellor emphasized that the extensive participation of faculty members and students in plantation drive was imperative in order to achieve the target of a green and clean university campus.

He said that the university administration was aware about its social responsibilities to contribute in the government's efforts to overcome the negative impacts of climate changes and global warming. Therefore we took effective measures on priority basis by planting trees at large scale in all campuses of the university.

He advised deans, directors, heads of teaching departments and faculty members to sensitize the students for planting at least 8 trees during the course of their studies at the university, it will surely be an example to follow and a great service to the next generations.

Sharing the details of the plantation drive, the VC informed that we have planted around three thousands trees so far at campus and have set a target of planting around four to six thousands trees at different places of the varsity's campus during this spring season.

Divisional Forest Officer of Mekran Division Nusrat Baloch said that a project of forest department was underway in the University of Turbat, and as many as 10,000 trees have been planted so far on the 37 acres land of the university under this project and the work was underway for the plantation of more trees at the surrounding of the university.

The vice chancellor requested local administration, civil society and other public and private organizations of the region to play their role in making university campus and Turbat city clean and green.

Chairperson, Department of Natural and Basic Sciences Dr. Roohullah and In-charge Botanical Garden Ghous Bux Baloch also shared their views on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Civil Society Turbat All Government

Recent Stories

Two policemen injured in terrorist attack in Bannu ..

Two policemen injured in terrorist attack in Bannu

4 minutes ago
 Agri scientists urged to enhance efforts to addres ..

Agri scientists urged to enhance efforts to address issue of decreasing soil fer ..

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land

Lahore Development Authority retrieves state land

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 4 more corona positive cases

Balochistan reports 4 more corona positive cases

4 minutes ago
 Genetic disorders can be diagnosed in womb: Minist ..

Genetic disorders can be diagnosed in womb: Minister

4 minutes ago
 NPO providing facilities to improve productivity o ..

NPO providing facilities to improve productivity of industrial sector: FCCI Chie ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>