Spring plantation drive kicked off in Turbat University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :In line with Prime Minister's Green Pakistan Program, the University of Turbat (UoT) on Wednesday started an extensive spring tree plantation drive at its main campus here.

Vice Chancellor UoT Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad inaugurated the extensive spring tree plantation drive by planting a sapling near multipurpose hall of the university.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Registrar Ganguzar Baloch, deans, directors, sectional heads, faculty members, administrative staff and students graced the events by their presence at large number and planted trees at different areas of the campus.

Addressing the ceremony, the vice chancellor emphasized that the extensive participation of faculty members and students in plantation drive was imperative in order to achieve the target of a green and clean university campus.

He said that the university administration was aware about its social responsibilities to contribute in the government's efforts to overcome the negative impacts of climate changes and global warming. Therefore we took effective measures on priority basis by planting trees at large scale in all campuses of the university.

He advised deans, directors, heads of teaching departments and faculty members to sensitize the students for planting at least 8 trees during the course of their studies at the university, it will surely be an example to follow and a great service to the next generations.

Sharing the details of the plantation drive, the VC informed that we have planted around three thousands trees so far at campus and have set a target of planting around four to six thousands trees at different places of the varsity's campus during this spring season.

Divisional Forest Officer of Mekran Division Nusrat Baloch said that a project of forest department was underway in the University of Turbat, and as many as 10,000 trees have been planted so far on the 37 acres land of the university under this project and the work was underway for the plantation of more trees at the surrounding of the university.

The vice chancellor requested local administration, civil society and other public and private organizations of the region to play their role in making university campus and Turbat city clean and green.

Chairperson, Department of Natural and Basic Sciences Dr. Roohullah and In-charge Botanical Garden Ghous Bux Baloch also shared their views on this occasion.