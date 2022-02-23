Spring plantation drive launched in Kasur

Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed on Wednesday launched Prime Minister Spring plantation drive 2022 by planting a sapling in the lawn of his office

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed on Wednesday launched Prime Minister Spring plantation drive 2022 by planting a sapling in the lawn of his office.

A target of 1,598,000 saplings has been set for the campaign in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that saplings would be planted in Changa Manga jungle, parks, greenbelts, educational institutions, rivers banks, canals, government and private areas.

He appealed to the citizens to take part in the campaign and cooperate with the departments concerned to make the district greener.

Meanwhile, the district administration marked "Worlds Scouts Day' by planting a sapling.