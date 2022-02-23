UrduPoint.com

Spring Plantation Drive Launched In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 02:47 PM

Spring plantation drive launched in Kasur

Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed on Wednesday launched Prime Minister Spring plantation drive 2022 by planting a sapling in the lawn of his office

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed on Wednesday launched Prime Minister Spring plantation drive 2022 by planting a sapling in the lawn of his office.

A target of 1,598,000 saplings has been set for the campaign in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that saplings would be planted in Changa Manga jungle, parks, greenbelts, educational institutions, rivers banks, canals, government and private areas.

He appealed to the citizens to take part in the campaign and cooperate with the departments concerned to make the district greener.

Meanwhile, the district administration marked "Worlds Scouts Day' by planting a sapling.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Manga Fayyaz Ahmed Government

Recent Stories

UK Keeping More Russia Sanctions 'in the Locker' - ..

UK Keeping More Russia Sanctions 'in the Locker' - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 Author who fled 'torture' in Uganda arrives in Ger ..

Author who fled 'torture' in Uganda arrives in Germany

3 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

Chinese shares close higher Wednesday

5 minutes ago
 Bangladesh dismiss Afghanistan for 215 despite Zad ..

Bangladesh dismiss Afghanistan for 215 despite Zadran's 67

5 minutes ago
 Canadian Military Delivers 2nd Batch of Lethal Mil ..

Canadian Military Delivers 2nd Batch of Lethal Military Aid to Ukraine - Defense ..

5 minutes ago
 Mongolia records 525 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia records 525 new COVID-19 infections

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>