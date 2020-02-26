UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spring Plantation Drive: Over 300,000 Saplings To Be Planted In Tehsil Murree

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:55 PM

Spring plantation drive: Over 300,000 saplings to be planted in Tehsil Murree

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Murree, Zahid Mehmood Wednesday said over 300,000 saplings would be planted in different union councils of Tehsil Murree under spring tree plantation campaign

Talking to APP, he said on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq, the administration had launched spring tree plantation campaign and so far, over 7,000 saplings had been planted.

The teams were planting saplings of different species at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment, he added.

He said well-trained staff was engaged to accomplish the job. These professionals were ordered to approach the houses, offices, schools and colleges etcetera to ensure proper plantation and to apprise the residents how to take care of these plants, he added.

