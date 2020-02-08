UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spring Plantation Inaugurated In Sialkot

Sat 08th February 2020

Spring plantation inaugurated in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir and District Police Officer Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz jointly inaugurated spring plantation campaign by plating saplings in the lawn of DC Office here Saturday.

ADC (Revenue) Mir Muhammad Nawaz, ADC General Mian Rafiq Ahsan and AC Javeria Maqbool Randhawa were present on the occasion.

DC urged all the segments of the society to come forward and play their pivotal role in provision of pollution-free atmosphere to people.

He said that tree plantation campaigns would be made successful with the help of school and college students, volunteers from welfare organizations as well as with the help of local business community.

