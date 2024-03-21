Open Menu

Spring Planting Campaign Launched In Bahawalnagar District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Spring planting campaign launched in Bahawalnagar District

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The spring planting campaign commenced in Bahawalnagar district with Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Qayyum Qudrat inaugurating the initiative by planting 600 saplings in the Wild Life Park, on Thursday.

According to details, joined by Madam Shahida Hafeez, Divisional Forest Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal, Wildlife Officer Manoor Hussain Najmi, Rescue 1122 personnel, Forest Department employees, school teachers, and students, the event marked a concerted effort towards environmental conservation.

Emphasizing the significance of tree planting, Qudrat highlighted its role in national economy, human health, and disease prevention.

He underscored the collective responsibility to combat air pollution by planting and nurturing trees, advocating for increased forestation to mitigate environmental challenges.

CEO education, Madam Shahida Hafeez, and Divisional Forest Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal also participated in the plantation drive, reinforcing the commitment to a greener Pakistan and cleaner environment through extensive tree planting efforts.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Bahawalnagar Rescue 1122 Event

