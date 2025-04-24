Spring Season’s Sumptuous Flowers Present Charming Scene: DG PHA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 09:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The spring season’s colourful and sumptuous flowers and plants in Quaid-e-Azam Park present a charming scene, which has amplified the beauty and freshness of the park.
According to the vision of the Punjab government, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was utilising all resources to provide the best recreational facilities to the residents.
Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, on Thursday, said that families, children and people of all ages were enjoying the best entertainment facilities at the park. Excellent security arrangements were in place, and cleanliness was being carried out regularly.
In addition, the PHA staff was also ensuring the horticulture work and taking care of flowers and plants.
Ranjha said that special steps were being taken to decorate parks and green belts across the city, providing the best entertainment and security facilities to the public.
