UrduPoint.com

Spring Session's Tree Plantation Drive Launches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Spring session's tree plantation drive launches

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :A tree plantation drive regarding spring season has been launched at Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (KCAET).

Prof Dr Muhammad Saffar Mirjat Principal KCAET, faculty members and students planted saplings in various parts of the college during the inauguration of campaign on Thursday.

Prof Saffar Mirjat on the occasion said"Plants, trees and greenery are the true old friends of human beings which play pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livable.

"He said that tree plantation drive could become a success story only when we do not forget about the sapling after planting it till it becomes a strong tree. He suggested that every one of us should plant a tree on his or her birthday and this culture can bring about a real green revolution only in a few years.

He emphasized the need to plant more and more trees in health related institutions and said that patients already admitted in hospitals in the process of their recovery would be provided with healthy, natural and green atmosphere.

Related Topics

Technology Khairpur

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

1 hour ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

1 hour ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

2 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>