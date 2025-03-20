Spring tree plantation 2025 campaign kicks off in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza,on Thursday inaugurated the “Rawalpindi District Plantation Campaign” by planting trees in three housing schemes.

To mark the commencement, trees were planted in Eighteen Housing Scheme, Top City, and Gandhara Housing Scheme symbolizing the beginning of an extensive afforestation drive aimed at improving air quality, reducing carbon footprint, and enhancing green spaces in Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, the DG RDA emphasized the significance of urban forestry, stating that this plantation drive was a vital step in making Rawalpindi a cleaner and greener city.

“Trees are essential for our ecosystem, and we encourage communities, developers, and residents to actively participate in this initiative.”

She further added “We are excited to kick off the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025. Our goal is to not only beautify these communities but also contribute to a greener and healthier environment for current and future generations.

This campaign is an essential step towards fostering sustainability within Rawalpindi’s urban landscape.”

Kinza said that the initiative also aimed to raise awareness among residents about the importance of environmental conservation and the role of greenery in improving air quality and overall well-being.

Ongoing efforts will continue throughout the coming months, with local communities actively involved in the tree-planting activities.

At the conclusion of the event, the DG RDA extended heartfelt thanks to the owners of the three housing schemes for their invaluable contribution and support in tree planting.

“Plant for Pakistan”, a Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025, envisioned by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to promote a greener and more sustainable Punjab as many as fifteen million saplings would be planted across the province under the campaign.