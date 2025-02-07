Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched in Battagram, with officials and citizens coming together to promote environmental sustainability.

The initiative was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan, who planted a deodar tree on the DC Complex’s green lawn, alongside District Police Officer Muhammad Ayaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gohar Ali Khan, and District Forest Officer Battagram.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Asif Ali Khan highlighted the critical role of tree plantation in mitigating climate change and reducing extreme temperatures. He encouraged the public to actively participate in the campaign, emphasizing that trees are vital for survival and play a key role in maintaining ecological balance.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all relevant departments to take proactive measures to ensure the success of the plantation drive and to motivate citizens to plant more trees. He stressed that achieving a green and pollution-free environment requires collective action from every individual.

The event saw participation from government officials, students, and civil society representatives, who also took part in the tree plantation drive. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to making Battagram greener and more sustainable through continued efforts in afforestation and environmental conservation.