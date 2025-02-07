Open Menu

Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 Kicks Off In Battagram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:04 PM

Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram

The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched in Battagram, with officials and citizens coming together to promote environmental sustainability

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched in Battagram, with officials and citizens coming together to promote environmental sustainability.

The initiative was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Asif Ali Khan, who planted a deodar tree on the DC Complex’s green lawn, alongside District Police Officer Muhammad Ayaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner Gohar Ali Khan, and District Forest Officer Battagram.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Asif Ali Khan highlighted the critical role of tree plantation in mitigating climate change and reducing extreme temperatures. He encouraged the public to actively participate in the campaign, emphasizing that trees are vital for survival and play a key role in maintaining ecological balance.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all relevant departments to take proactive measures to ensure the success of the plantation drive and to motivate citizens to plant more trees. He stressed that achieving a green and pollution-free environment requires collective action from every individual.

The event saw participation from government officials, students, and civil society representatives, who also took part in the tree plantation drive. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to making Battagram greener and more sustainable through continued efforts in afforestation and environmental conservation.

Recent Stories

Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police ..

Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Police constable martyred, another injured in Atto ..

Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack

2 minutes ago
 Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in ..

Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram

2 minutes ago
 Timely distribution of books being ensured in scho ..

Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab

Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementati ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector

10 minutes ago
Police recover dead body hanging from tree

Police recover dead body hanging from tree

10 minutes ago
 Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Featuring Iranian Art ..

Wooden Scriptures Exhibition Featuring Iranian Artist's Masterpieces Unveils at ..

10 minutes ago
 CDA cracks down on defaulters for house-building l ..

CDA cracks down on defaulters for house-building loan lapses

10 minutes ago
 PTA advises consumers to verify tax payment status ..

PTA advises consumers to verify tax payment status before purchasing mobile devi ..

10 minutes ago
 Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call f ..

Breathe Pakistan moot concludes with strong call for urgent, multisectoral actio ..

20 minutes ago
 PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation

PRBC, PCJCCI sign MoU to enhance trade cooperation

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan