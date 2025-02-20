Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 Kicks Off In Battagram
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM
The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched in Battagram under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram
BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched in Battagram under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Gohar Ali Khan, DFO Battagram Water Shed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, and Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem inaugurated the campaign by planting a Deodar sapling on the lawn of the DC Office.
During the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner Battagram highlighted the vital role of tree plantation in combating climate change.
He stressed that planting trees is essential for survival, as they not only help in reducing heat intensity but also mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.
He urged the public to actively participate in the plantation drive and encouraged each citizen to plant at least one tree to contribute to environmental protection.
The District Administration announced that the plantation campaign would continue with more saplings being planted at various locations throughout the district.
Recent Stories
67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth
National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off
Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institu ..
AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers
France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025
EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing
Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support ..
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair a ..
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth2 minutes ago
-
Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institutions operate: Turki ..2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair at PU2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique or ..11 minutes ago
-
Sindh government launches crackdown on unfit vehicles following fatal accidents2 minutes ago
-
Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, President Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) appreciates mee ..2 minutes ago
-
Man throws acid on wife, daughter2 minutes ago
-
University of Management and Technology (UMT) launches Shri Guru Nanak Scholarship11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Cabinet approves key policies, aims to improve development and governance10 minutes ago
-
Changes to M6 Motorway route approved to link south Punjab cities2 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram2 minutes ago
-
Seven killed, around dozen injured in bus-trailer collision on Multan-Khanewal Motorway2 minutes ago