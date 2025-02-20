Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram

The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched in Battagram under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched in Battagram under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Gohar Ali Khan, DFO Battagram Water Shed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, and Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem inaugurated the campaign by planting a Deodar sapling on the lawn of the DC Office.

During the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner Battagram highlighted the vital role of tree plantation in combating climate change.

He stressed that planting trees is essential for survival, as they not only help in reducing heat intensity but also mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.

He urged the public to actively participate in the plantation drive and encouraged each citizen to plant at least one tree to contribute to environmental protection.

The District Administration announced that the plantation campaign would continue with more saplings being planted at various locations throughout the district.