Open Menu

Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 Kicks Off In Battagram

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram

The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched in Battagram under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2025 was officially launched in Battagram under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Gohar Ali Khan, DFO Battagram Water Shed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, and Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saleem inaugurated the campaign by planting a Deodar sapling on the lawn of the DC Office.

During the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner Battagram highlighted the vital role of tree plantation in combating climate change.

He stressed that planting trees is essential for survival, as they not only help in reducing heat intensity but also mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.

He urged the public to actively participate in the plantation drive and encouraged each citizen to plant at least one tree to contribute to environmental protection.

The District Administration announced that the plantation campaign would continue with more saplings being planted at various locations throughout the district.

Recent Stories

67% growth in trading in real estate development p ..

67% growth in trading in real estate development projects in Ajman during 2024

12 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic mode ..

Governor Kundi calls for overhaul of economic models to drive national growth

2 minutes ago
 National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off

National Tenpin Bowling C’ship kicks off

2 minutes ago
 Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, ..

Rapid advancement of AI redefining way businesses, governments, academic institu ..

2 minutes ago
 AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 ..

AKF provides handcarts, financial assistance to 29 workers

2 minutes ago
 France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast

France returns sole military base to Ivory Coast

2 minutes ago
Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s Sout ..

Museum of Future to participate in Austin’s South by Southwest 2025

26 minutes ago
 EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY inc ..

EDB reports record 2024 results, with 222% YoY increase in financing

26 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to ..

Special Olympics UAE, Sakina Platform sign MoU to advance mental health support ..

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan ..

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan inaugurates 3-day book fair a ..

2 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minis ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

27 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Co ..

Punjab Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawa ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan