Spring tree plantation campaign in full swing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Under the directives of the provincial government, the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign is actively underway in Peshawar, with Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram leading the initiative.

On Monday, over 480 trees were planted in Mira Kachori as part of the campaign, marking a significant step toward a greener and more sustainable future for the city.

The event saw the participation of Assistant Commissioner (City) Dr. Izza Arshad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samia Jabeen, Assistant Commissioner (UT) Alina, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Abdul Sattar, officials from the Forest Department, revenue staff, teachers, students, public representatives, and local residents.

The collective effort highlighted the community's commitment to environmental preservation.

Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram emphasized the importance of tree plantation, stating that it is a vital tool in combating environmental pollution and enhancing the city's beauty.

He revealed that over 800,000 trees will be planted across Peshawar during the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign. "Trees not only improve the environment but also reduce pollution, provide oxygen, and help maintain a balanced temperature," he added.

During the event, the Deputy Commissioner interacted with students and local residents, raising awareness about the significance of tree plantation and environmental protection.

He urged the younger generation to actively participate in the campaign, calling it a crucial step toward securing a better future. "We must pledge not only to plant trees but also to protect them so they can grow and make our city greener and more beautiful," he stated.

The Deputy Commissioner also encouraged residents to promote the tradition of planting trees in homes, offices, and neighborhoods.

He stressed that public participation is essential for the success of any environmental campaign and called for collective responsibility to ensure a healthier environment for future generations.

Commending the efforts of the Forest Department, revenue staff, teachers, and students, the Deputy Commissioner assured that the district administration is taking all necessary measures to accelerate the tree plantation process in educational institutions, government offices, parks, and other public spaces. The goal is to transform Peshawar into a greener, more environmentally friendly city.

The Spring Tree Plantation Campaign is a testament to Peshawar's commitment to environmental sustainability, with the district administration and community working hand in hand to create a cleaner, greener, and more vibrant city.