UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spring Tree Plantation Campaign Kicks Off In Sindh University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Spring tree plantation campaign kicks off in Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Wednesday inaugurated the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling outside the administration block.

The plantation and beautification section of the university organized the ceremony during which numbers of saplings were planted by other officers and faculty members.

The vice chancellor while speaking on the occasion said trees were essential in order to make the environment healthy. All stakeholders should fully take part in the campaign by planting at least one sapling so that a healthy atmosphere could be brought in the campus, he emphasized.

Among others, Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Pro-Vice Chancellor Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafique Memon, Focal Person Mirpurkhas Campus Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Kalhoro, Focal Person Naushero Feroz Campus Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro and Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi were also present in the plantation ceremony.

Related Topics

Sindh Thatta All

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

44 minutes ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

44 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

45 minutes ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

57 minutes ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

60 minutes ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.