Spring tree plantation campaign kicks off in Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Wednesday inaugurated the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling outside the administration block.

The plantation and beautification section of the university organized the ceremony during which numbers of saplings were planted by other officers and faculty members.

The vice chancellor while speaking on the occasion said trees were essential in order to make the environment healthy. All stakeholders should fully take part in the campaign by planting at least one sapling so that a healthy atmosphere could be brought in the campus, he emphasized.

Among others, Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Pro-Vice Chancellor Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Rafique Memon, Focal Person Mirpurkhas Campus Prof. Dr. Imamuddin Kalhoro, Focal Person Naushero Feroz Campus Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof. Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro and Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi were also present in the plantation ceremony.