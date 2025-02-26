Spring tree plantation campaign kicks off in AJK

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:16 PM

A ceremony marking the official launch of the spring tree plantation campaign was held at the office of International Islamic Relief in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A ceremony marking the official launch of the spring tree plantation campaign was held at the office of International Islamic Relief in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Renowned social worker Esar Ali Bangash inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling, reaffirming the commitment to protect the environment and promote a green Pakistan, according to APP correspondent.

Senior Project Officer Sarmad Rashid, Monitoring Officer Fahad Gilani, and other staff members participated in the ceremony, pledging their support for the tree plantation campaign.

Bangash emphasized the significance of tree plantation, highlighting its role in environmental improvement, pollution reduction and creating a healthy atmosphere for future generations.

Bangash urged individuals to take responsibility and plant as many trees as possible to protect the earth from the adverse effects of environmental changes.

The participants expressed their determination to make the campaign a success, promising to increase eco-friendly activities. The spring tree plantation campaign aims to promote environmental conservation and sustainability in AJK.

The initiative is expected to raise awareness about the importance of tree plantation and encourage community involvement in environmental protection efforts.

