Spring Tree Plantation Campaign Launched In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The district administration, in collaboration with the Forest Department, has launched a spring tree plantation campaign under the 'Plant for Pakistan' programme.
Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir along with students planted saplings in Gatwala Forest Park here on Friday and said that “World Forest Day” is a day of commitment to promote tree plantation to combat climate change.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza, ADCG Captain (retd) Tayeb Sami, Assistant Commissioners City and Sadar also accompanied.
PML-N leaders Faqir Hussain Dogar, Ali Khan, Bilal Chaudhry also participated in the tree plantation ceremony.
On the occasion, District Forest Officer Ansar Rasool briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the plan for the spring tree plantation campaign in the district.
The DC said that tree plantation was the only way to combat global warming; hence every citizen should contribute to the campaign by planting his share of saplings.
He said that district administration fully supports the tree plantation campaign adding that targets have been given to all departments in this regard.
He further said that all plants would be monitored through Geo-tagging.
The Deputy Commissioner said different departments including Forest Department, Education, PHA and FDA have planted more than 10,000 plants on ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’.
The ceremony was also attended by the district administration, forest department, education officers, civil society, media representatives and students.
