Spring tree plantation dive kicks off

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) kicked off its spring tree plantation drive on Tuesday by distributing saplings among people at Liberty Roundabout Gulberg here.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi said that the authority would plant 230,000 saplings in the ongoing spring tree planting drive, adding that around 50,000 plants, saplings would also be distributed among citizens in the city through bicycle carts, especially designed by the department.

The DG urged citizens to take active part in spring tree planting drive. He said that maximum tree plantation was the guarantee of better future.

He said that every citizen should play his role by planting a tree to reduce air pollution and make environment clean and green. The PHA will plant 230,000 saplings in spring tree plantation campaign. The campaign would continue till March 23, he announced. The PHA would provide more than a thousand plants to citizens on a daily basis.