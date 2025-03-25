Spring tree plantation drive at GCWUS

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) launched its spring tree plantation

drive which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Bashir after planting a sapling

on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Dr Shazia Bashir emphasized the importance of tree plantation to combat

environmental pollution.

She appreciated the efforts of Head of the Horticulture Society Dr Zahid Ali Butt and the students for their dedication to making the university greener and more sustainable.

Students from the Horticulture Society, Department of Botany and urdu Department actively participated in the plantation drive, planting various trees in the campus.