UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spring Tree Plantation Drive Kicks Off In Galiyat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Spring tree plantation drive kicks off in Galiyat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Mohammad Khan and Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Thursday kicked off spring tree plantation drive in Galiyat under the national clean and green drive.

On the occasion the ADC planted a sapling at Dotar graveyard and later distributed free saplings among the local people for plantation in their respective areas. He urged masses to actively participate in the campaign and make Galiyat clean and green.

Pir of Toori Sharif, TMO Abbottabad and other officers of GDA were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Abbottabad

Recent Stories

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

52 minutes ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

27 minutes ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

27 minutes ago

Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

27 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate hits almost 17 year high

27 minutes ago

UK Labour Leader Says Gov't Failing to Support Job ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.