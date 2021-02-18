Spring tree plantation drive kicks off in Galiyat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Mohammad Khan and Director General Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Thursday kicked off spring tree plantation drive in Galiyat under the national clean and green drive.

On the occasion the ADC planted a sapling at Dotar graveyard and later distributed free saplings among the local people for plantation in their respective areas. He urged masses to actively participate in the campaign and make Galiyat clean and green.

Pir of Toori Sharif, TMO Abbottabad and other officers of GDA were present on the occasion.