Spring tree plantation drive launched

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A tree plantation drive regarding the spring season has been launched at Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (KCAET).

Prof Dr Muhammad Saffar Mirjat Principal KCAET, faculty members and students planted saplings in various parts of the college during the inauguration of the campaign on Friday.

Principal Mirjat on the occasion said that plants, trees and greenery are the true old friends of human beings which play a pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livable.

He said, "the tree plantation drive could become a success story only when we do not forget about the sapling after planting it till it becomes a strong tree". He suggested that every one should plant a tree on his or her birthday and this culture can bring about a real green revolution only in a few years.

He emphasized the need to plant more and more trees in health-related institutions and said that patients already admitted to hospitals in the process of their recovery would be provided with a healthy, natural and green atmosphere.