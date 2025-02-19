Spring tree plantation drive launched

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Adnan Jamil had launched a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling on the premises of the Radio Pakistan station Dera.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that trees played a vital role in combating environmental pollution, which is why the district administration, in collaboration with the forest department, is focusing on an extensive tree plantation campaign.

He said that target of 75000 trees had been set to combat environmental pollution and in this regard all out efforts would be made to meet the target

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Farhan Khan, and Sub-Divisional Forest Officer, Asif Kundi were also present on the occasion where the officials also inaugurated a fruit orchard at Radio Pakistan.

He said a spring tree plantation campaign was underway in the district to plant saplings at government offices, educational institutions, and other locations.

He urged citizens to actively participate in the campaign to create a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Farhan Khan also highlighted the importance of tree plantation.

Station Director of Radio Pakistan Dera Dr. Muhammad Najam ul Hassan also planted a tree and shared that the station was not only raising awareness about environmental pollution but was also actively participating in the tree plantation campaign.

He said more than 3,000 trees had already been planted at Radio Pakistan, with proper arrangements for their care.

During the event, students from a private school also participated by planting various fruit trees to highlight the importance of tree plantation.