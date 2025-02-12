Spring Tree Plantation Drive Launched At Margalla Hills National Park
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination had kicked off spring tree plantation campaign in Margalla Hills National Park , marking a significant step towards environmental conservation.
Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management board and Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Ayesha Humera Ch, inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling at the Trail 5 of the national park.
She was accompanied by the Joint Secretary of the ministry Muhammad Jamil, MoCC&EC Deputy Director Muhammad Saleem, Upscale Green Pakistan Programme and IWMB office-bearers.
The tree plantation launching ceremony was also attended by various segments of the society including students, teachers, government officials, media personnels and members of the civil society organisations.
“Trees are the backbone of our ecosystem, and their conservation is crucial for protecting the environment from pollution,” Secretary Ayesha Humira Moriani emphasised. “This year, we aim to expand the plantation campaign on a large scale, engaging communities and promoting sustainable practices.
”
Addressing the tree plantation ceremony participants, she said that this campaign highlights the importance of plants as the "lungs of our environment" and underscored the need for their community-based conservation and protection of the natural resources of this biodiversity-rich national park.
Recognizing the critical role of future generations, the Ministry has actively involved school children in the plantation drive, she added.
As part of the campaign, school children enthusiastically participated in planting fifty saplings, demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship.
Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management Board and Secretary Ministry of Climate Change, Ayesha Humera Moriani also urged all stakeholders including communities, civil society organisations and individuals to join hands with the government in this noble endeavour and contribute to a greener, more sustainable Pakistan.
