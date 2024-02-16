Spring Tree Plantation Drive Launches In Women University Sukkur
February 16, 2024
A tree plantation drive regarding spring season has been launched at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University (BNBWU) Sukkur on Friday
Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Tahmina Nangraj, faculty members and students planted saplings in various parts of the university during the inauguration of campaign here.
Prof Dr Tahmina Nangraj on the occasion said that plants, trees and greenery are the true old friends of human beings which play pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livable.
She said that tree plantation drive could become a success story only when we do not forget about the sapling after planting it till it becomes a strong tree. She suggested that every one of us should plant a tree on his or her birthday and this culture can bring about a real green revolution only in a few years.
