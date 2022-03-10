UrduPoint.com

Spring Tree Plantation Drive; PHA Plants Saplings At Muslim College

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 07:16 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi on Thursday kicked off tree plantation campaign by planting saplings at Muslim College, Satellite Town, under the ongoing spring tree plantation campaign 2022

Director General PHA Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Principal Muslim College, PHA officers and the students planted saplings in the college premises.

On this occasion, the DG informed that PHA was utilizing all available resources to make the spring tree plantation drive a success. He said that the Authority was striving to provide clean and healthy environment to the citizens as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that the government's 10 billion Tree Tsunami program was aimed at protecting our future generations.

He urged the citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation drive for better future of the next generations, adding, Pakistan is blessed with the weather conditions which are suitable for all kind of plants.

He informed that more facilities were being provided to the citizens at all parks. The Authority would carry out mass plantation under spring plantation campaign and all-out efforts would be made to achieve the target set for the spring plantation drive 2022.

The plantation will also be carried out with the help of various private institutions, he said adding that PHA would also plant thousands of saplings on various highways and greenbelts of the city. The citizens and students of schools and colleges were being motivated and involved in the ongoing plantation campaign, he added.

>