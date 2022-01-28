Spring tree plantation drive to start next week

The divisional forest department will start a spring tree plantation drive across the division from the first week of next month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The divisional forest department will start a spring tree plantation drive across the division from the first week of next month.

Divisional Forest Officer Wajih uddin said here Friday that a vigorous awareness campaign will also be launched to sensitize the common man about benefits of tree plantation. He said that spring festivals would also be held in all the four districts- Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Faisalabad. He said that participation of civil society would be ensured in the spring tree plantation.

He said that the forest department would hold special activities in schools, colleges and universities in connection with tree plantation. He said that special desks would be set up in the festivals where plants would be provided to people free of cost while stalls for the information of the people about the plantation would be held. He appealed to the people to plant minimum one sapling under 'Each One-Plant One' slogan.