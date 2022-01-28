UrduPoint.com

Spring Tree Plantation Drive To Start Next Week

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 02:38 PM

Spring tree plantation drive to start next week

The divisional forest department will start a spring tree plantation drive across the division from the first week of next month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The divisional forest department will start a spring tree plantation drive across the division from the first week of next month.

Divisional Forest Officer Wajih uddin said here Friday that a vigorous awareness campaign will also be launched to sensitize the common man about benefits of tree plantation. He said that spring festivals would also be held in all the four districts- Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Faisalabad. He said that participation of civil society would be ensured in the spring tree plantation.

He said that the forest department would hold special activities in schools, colleges and universities in connection with tree plantation. He said that special desks would be set up in the festivals where plants would be provided to people free of cost while stalls for the information of the people about the plantation would be held. He appealed to the people to plant minimum one sapling under 'Each One-Plant One' slogan.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Civil Society Man Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Over 6.44m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in F ..

Over 6.44m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

34 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Baer ..

Lavrov Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Baerbock on Friday

36 seconds ago
 Pakistani handicraft pavilion launched in Shanghai ..

Pakistani handicraft pavilion launched in Shanghai

37 seconds ago
 German economy shrinks 0.7% in Q4 2021 as bottlene ..

German economy shrinks 0.7% in Q4 2021 as bottlenecks bite: official data

39 seconds ago
 Inflation effects: Fawad urges media houses to inc ..

Inflation effects: Fawad urges media houses to increase workers salaries

6 minutes ago
 Injured robber arrested

Injured robber arrested

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>