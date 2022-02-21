PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The sprig tree plantation drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Prime Minister's `Plant for Pakistan' campaign will begin on Tuesday (Feb 22) across the province.

The campaign will be spearheaded by Forest Department of KP, says a press statement issued here on Monday.

Plant for Pakistan campaign will be participated by elected representatives in different districts of the provinces besides government officials and nature lovers.

Led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan through planting of a sapling, the Forest Department will be holding around 332 events under the campaign.

A total of 173 million saplings will be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkwa over an area of 95,984 hectares including 70 million in enclosures.

At national level, a target of 540 million plants is set which will be achieved through participation of 750,000 workers, the statement added.