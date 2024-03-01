Spring tree plantation inaugurated in Mardan

Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Khaula Haqdar on Friday inaugurated Spring Tree Plantation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Mardan, Khaula Haqdar on Friday inaugurated Spring Tree Plantation.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by area elders, officials, and local government representatives.

On the occasion, hundreds of samplings were distributed for plantation.

Talking to elders, Khaula Haqdar said that tree planting is a charity that would help minimize the effects of climate change and make the environment clean and healthy.