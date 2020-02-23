UrduPoint.com
Spring Trees Plantation Campaign Start In GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:00 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Spring Tree plantation Campaign has started in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Minister ,GB Mr. Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman inaugurated the campaign and planted a deodar plant in the vicinity of Karakoram International University here in Gilgit today. Ceremony was organized by Forest Wildlife and Environment Department Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the occasion,Chief Minister GB said that government of Gilgit-Baltistan would achieve item set target regarding plantation and all government employees would also be included in this drive and it is decided that every employee from government sector would plant at least four trees in GB.

He further stated that students from government schools would also be incorporated in this campaign.

We had to save our coming generation from environmental issues by planting trees,Chief Minister added.

He said that under clean and green Gilgit-Baltistan government would plant millions of trees.Hafeez Rehman said that we had introduced one tree tourist policy in the region.

