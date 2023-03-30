Spring Vacations In KP Educational Institutions From April 1
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Elementary and Secondary education Department on Thursday notified seven-day spring vacations in all the government educational institutions from April 1 to 7.
A notification issued here said that all the concerned staff of the schools shall be present during the vacations for distribution of free textbooks and to continue the admission process of new children during the enrollment campaign.