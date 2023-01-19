UrduPoint.com

Spring Video Of Makkah Getting Huge Response In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 06:35 PM

Spring video of Makkah getting huge response in Pakistan

The recent spring video of Makkah shared by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al Maliki on his twitter handle is getting huge public response in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The recent spring video of Makkah shared by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al Maliki on his twitter handle is getting huge public response in Pakistan.

Sharing the video on his twitter account, he said, "The world's most sacred land had turned green." According to the statistics, the number of viewers reached almost 100,000 and 6,000 likes in first two days.

The video shows the beauty of mountains of Makkah which have turned green due to heavy rains in the past few days, although these mountains were known as black and rocky.

The tweet drew a number of reactions congratulating the rain and greenery in Makkah, as well as praying for safety of the holy city and the people.

A twitter account titled 'Pakistani' expressed great love and affection with the holy land and said, "I wish Allah Almighty would bestow upon us from His infinite treasures." The images and videos of unprecedented phenomenon have surprised the entire world after they went viral on social media. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, known for its arid and hot desert, gives a different look of camel grazing on fresh grass these days.

https://twitter.com/ambassadornawaf/status/1615273730157977600?s=48&t=kM0tcVSoA3FmLzt2HamJMA

