SPs for promoting religious harmony during Muharam-ul-Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :All zonal Superintendents of Police (SPs), Islamabad, have asked the Ulema and Zakireen to promote religious harmony, besides ensuring COVID-19 guidelines during the Muharam-ul-Haram gatherings and processions, a police spokesman on Thursday said.

SP-City, Muhammad Umar Khan, SP Industrial-Area, Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, SP-Saddar, Sarfraz Ahmed Virk and SP-Rural, Farooq Amjad Buttar conducted separate meetings with the administration of Imambargahs and Masajids at their offices.

They discussed security arrangements to maintain law and order during Muharram-ul Haram, following the directions of Inspector General Police Aamer Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed.

The scholars expressed their gratitude to SPs and hoped that this month would be passed in peaceful manner and spread of the virus also be controlled.