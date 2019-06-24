UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SPs Operations Directed To Improve Desk Monitoring

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:25 PM

SPs Operations directed to improve Desk monitoring

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has directed all divisional SPs Operations to improve Desk monitoring as well as Field monitoring to get better results regarding crime control in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has directed all divisional SPs Operations to improve Desk monitoring as well as Field monitoring to get better results regarding crime control in the city.

Presiding over monthly anti crime meeting of SPs here on Monday, he also directed them to make complaints received on helpline 15 and 8787 messaging service a regular part of their daily crime diary to counter check the response action on these complaints.

SPs should pay surprise visits of police stations under their jurisdiction to personally monitor the performance of police officers and officials deputed at Police stations as well as observe the condition of cleanliness of premises and record keeping, Ashfaq Khan said. All the passengers should be checked with their identification through "Police Eye App." system at bus stations, shelter homes and hotels, he added.

He directed to increase the speed of action against criminals involved in violating kite flying, aerial firing and one wheeling acts.

He further directed to initiate crackdown against those violating the Punjab Loud Speaker, Wall Chalking and Tenant's Acts following the standard operational procedure under National Action Plan.

Ashfaq Khan said that theft of irrigation water, electricity, gas and forest wood is crime against State and immediate response should be shown by concerned SDPOs on any such complaints of these crimes. The CCTV cameras installed in SHOs rooms, Front desks and lockups of police stations of Lahore should be kept functional, looked after and effectively monitored to ensure presence of related staff and SHOs along with avoiding any complaints of misconduct with under trial criminals at lockups, he added.

All divisional SPs along with SP Security, SP Headquarters, SP CRO and other related officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Police Electricity Punjab Water Wheeling Criminals Gas All

Recent Stories

10 kilns converted to zigzag technology

2 minutes ago

Football: Women's World Cup results

2 minutes ago

Bangladesh boost World Cup semi-final hopes with 6 ..

2 minutes ago

The Italian job: 2026 Winter Olympics will be stag ..

20 minutes ago

US Lawmaker Seeks Transcribed Interview With White ..

20 minutes ago

Arab Coalition Blames Houthis for 226 Ballistic Mi ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.