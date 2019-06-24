SPs Operations directed to improve Desk monitoring

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has directed all divisional SPs Operations to improve Desk monitoring as well as Field monitoring to get better results regarding crime control in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has directed all divisional SPs Operations to improve Desk monitoring as well as Field monitoring to get better results regarding crime control in the city.

Presiding over monthly anti crime meeting of SPs here on Monday, he also directed them to make complaints received on helpline 15 and 8787 messaging service a regular part of their daily crime diary to counter check the response action on these complaints.

SPs should pay surprise visits of police stations under their jurisdiction to personally monitor the performance of police officers and officials deputed at Police stations as well as observe the condition of cleanliness of premises and record keeping, Ashfaq Khan said. All the passengers should be checked with their identification through "Police Eye App." system at bus stations, shelter homes and hotels, he added.

He directed to increase the speed of action against criminals involved in violating kite flying, aerial firing and one wheeling acts.

He further directed to initiate crackdown against those violating the Punjab Loud Speaker, Wall Chalking and Tenant's Acts following the standard operational procedure under National Action Plan.

Ashfaq Khan said that theft of irrigation water, electricity, gas and forest wood is crime against State and immediate response should be shown by concerned SDPOs on any such complaints of these crimes. The CCTV cameras installed in SHOs rooms, Front desks and lockups of police stations of Lahore should be kept functional, looked after and effectively monitored to ensure presence of related staff and SHOs along with avoiding any complaints of misconduct with under trial criminals at lockups, he added.

All divisional SPs along with SP Security, SP Headquarters, SP CRO and other related officers attended the meeting.