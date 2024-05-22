Open Menu

SPS Wins 10 All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM

SPS wins 10 All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest in Lahore

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A team of debaters of Sadiq Public school Girls Branch, comprising Rahmat Farooqi and Aliza Ali, chaperoned by Ms Seema Dawood, participated in the 10th All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest held at Shalamar Medical and Dental College, Lahore.

Rahmat Farooqi got first position in the urdu category while Aliza Ali got 3rd position in the English category.

Overall, the Sadiq Public School team won the trophy by securing the first position.

Almost 24 teams from various colleges and universities participated in the event.

Principal David Dowdles has congratulated both students on their achievements.

