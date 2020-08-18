SPSC advises candidates to adopt precautionary measures while appearing for interviews

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Sindh Public Service Commission has advised all candidates to adopt precautionary measure before appearing for interviews for various posts of different departments of Government of Sindh scheduled from August 18, 2020 at SPSC's head office Hyderabad and regional offices at Karachi and Sukkur

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Sindh Public Service Commission has advised all candidates to adopt precautionary measure before appearing for interviews for various posts of different departments of Government of Sindh scheduled from August 18, 2020 at SPSC's head office Hyderabad and regional offices at Karachi and Sukkur.

In an advisory issued by the Sindh Public Service Commission here the other day, all candidates have been advised to ensure distancing protocols while travelling by any transport for interview.

According to the statement issued by Secretary Sindh Public Service Commission, candidates would be screened to check his/her body temperature by using Thermal guns at entrance of the interview premises.

No candidates shall be allowed to enter the premises without Face Masks, it added.

Social distancing of at least three feet should be maintained by all candidates everywhere, it said and advised that candidates having Fever, Flu, Cough, Shortness of breath and body pain would not be allowed to enter in the premises and his/her interview shall be rescheduled.

Candidates have been warned that in case of violation, action would be taken against them according to law.