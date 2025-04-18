SPSC announced final result of Nursing Instructor, Clinical Instructor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has announced the final results for the positions of Nursing Instructor and Clinical Instructor (BPS-17) in the Health Department, in which a total of 60 candidates have been declared successful.

Additionally, in the final results for the post of Assistant (BPS-16) in the Department of Culture, five candidates have been declared successful.

In the final results for the Nursing Instructor (BPS-17) positions in the Health Department, SPSC has declared 33 candidates successful and has recommended their appointment to the concerned department. Similarly, 27 candidates have been declared successful for the Clinical Instructor (BPS-17) positions.

For the post of Assistant (BPS-16) in the Department of Culture and Tourism, a total of five candidates have been declared successful and recommended for appointment.

The SPSC had advertised these vacant positions in the Health Department under Advertisement No. 2024/05, inviting applications from candidates with the required qualifications. The written exam for these positions was held in January 2025, and the oral interviews of the successful candidates were conducted in April of this year, after which the final results have been issued.

It is noteworthy that the announced results for these posts have fully considered all constitutional requirements, including quotas for men, women, urban, and rural areas across Sindh.

The list of successful candidates has been uploaded on the SPSC website, along with their obtained marks.

APP/mwq