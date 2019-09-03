UrduPoint.com
SPSC Announces Final Result For The Post Of ASI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:41 PM

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday announced result of written test interview held in the month of July and August 2019 for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector BPS-09 in Home Department, Govt of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday announced result of written test interview held in the month of July and August 2019 for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector BPS-09 in Home Department, Govt of Sindh.

According to result announced by the Sindh Public Service Commission, total 65 candidates of Mirpurkhas range and CTD range Mirpurkhas were found fit and suitable for appointment against the said posts.

15 male candidates, a minority candidate and a female candidate in district police were declared pass while 44 male candidates, three minority and a female candidate have been declared pass in Counter Terrorism department (CTD) Mipurkhas range.

The result has been uploaded in the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission i.e http://www.spsc.gov.pk

