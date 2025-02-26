Open Menu

SPSC Announces Final Result Of Medical Officer

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 07:21 PM

The Sindh Public Service Commission Wednesday announced result of interview conducted for the posts of Medical Officer BPS-17 in health department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission Wednesday announced result of interview conducted for the posts of Medical Officer BPS-17 in health department.

According to result, 910 candidates were declared successful and fit for appointment on above mentioned posts.

Minority and disable candidates are also included in the list of successful candidates.

The complete result has been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, i-e.

www.spsc.gov.pk

APP/mwq

