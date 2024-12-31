SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Officer

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Monday announced result of interview conducted for the posts of Medical Officer BPS-17 in health department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Monday announced result of interview conducted for the posts of Medical Officer BPS-17 in health department.

According to result, 344 candidates were declared successful and fit for appointment on above mentioned posts.

Minority and disable candidates are also included in the list of successful candidates.

The complete result has been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, i-e.

www.spsc.gov.pk