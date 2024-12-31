Open Menu

SPSC Announces Final Result Of Women Medical Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 10:36 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Monday announced result of interview conducted for the posts of Medical Officer BPS-17 in health department.

According to result, 344 candidates were declared successful and fit for appointment on above mentioned posts.

Minority and disable candidates are also included in the list of successful candidates.

The complete result has been uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission, i-e.

www.spsc.gov.pk

