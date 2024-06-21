SPSC Announces Interview Result For Post Of Head Mistress BPS-17
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 10:13 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Friday announced final result of the interview conducted for the post of Head Mistress BPS-17 in education department and declared 116 eligible candidates fit for appointment against the vacant posts.
According to result announced, as many as 116 female including 69 candidates on Rural quota and 47 candidates on Urban quota , were declared fit and suitable for appointment against vacant posts .
The detailed result was also uploaded at official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).
APP/mwq
