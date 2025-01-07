SPSC announces result for the post of Assistant collector part -ll

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Tuesday announced result of departmental examination for the post of Assistant Collector's part ll.

According to result announced by the Sindh Public Service Commission, total 23 candidates were declared pass.

The result has been uploaded on the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission http://www.spsc.gov.pk