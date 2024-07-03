Open Menu

SPSC Announces Result Of Assistant Sub Inspector In Anti-corruption Establishment

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 06:58 PM

SPSC announces result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-corruption Establishment

The Sindh Public Commission has announced written Examination result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-Corruption Establishment (BPS-09), SPSC Issued list of successful 181 candidates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Sindh Public Commission has announced written Examination result of Assistant Sub Inspector in Anti-Corruption Establishment (BPS-09), SPSC Issued list of successful 181 candidates .

The written examination for the said posts was held in April, 2024 at various centers in Sindh, after the release of the results, the successful candidates have been advised to submit the required documents.

Viva examination will be announced after verification of the required documents of the eligible candidates, in which the successful candidates will be recommended for appointment.

The detailed result has been uploaded at the official website of Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

