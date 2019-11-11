UrduPoint.com
SPSC Announces Result Of Interview For The Post Of Librarian In Population Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:34 PM

SPSC announces result of interview for the post of Librarian in Population department

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Monday declared result of interview conducted for the post of Librarian BPS-16 in Population Welfare Department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Monday declared result of interview conducted for the post of Librarian BPS-16 in Population Welfare Department.

According to the result a candidate Ahmed s/o Nisar Ahmed has been declared fit and suitable for appointment to the above mentioned post.

SPSC has conducted interview from the eligible candidates in the month of November, 2019.

