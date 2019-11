SPSC announces result of interview for the post of Librarian in Population department

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh Public Service Commission SPSC ) on Monday declared result of interview conducted for the post of Librarian BPS-16 in Population Welfare Department.

According to the result a candidate Ahmed s/o Nisar Ahmed has been declared fit and suitable for appointment to the above mentioned post.

SPSC has conducted interview from the eligible candidates in the month of November, 2019.