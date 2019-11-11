- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- SPSC announces result of interview for the post of Librarian in Population department
SPSC Announces Result Of Interview For The Post Of Librarian In Population Department
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:34 PM
The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) on Monday declared result of interview conducted for the post of Librarian BPS-16 in Population Welfare Department
According to the result a candidate Ahmed s/o Nisar Ahmed has been declared fit and suitable for appointment to the above mentioned post.
SPSC has conducted interview from the eligible candidates in the month of November, 2019.