SPSC Announces Result Of Various Post In Mines And Minerals, Livestock And Fisheries Department

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM

SPSC announces result of various post in Mines and Minerals, Livestock and Fisheries Department

The Sindh Public Commission has announced written Examination result of Medical Inspector BPS 17 in Mines and Minerals department, Junior Inspector BPS 17, Prosecuting Inspector BPS 16 and Computer Programmer BPS 16 in Mines and Minerals Department.SPSC issued list of 22 successful candidates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Sindh Public Commission has announced written Examination result of Medical Inspector BPS 17 in Mines and Minerals department, Junior Inspector BPS 17, Prosecuting Inspector BPS 16 and Computer Programmer BPS 16 in Mines and Minerals Department.SPSC issued list of 22 successful candidates.

Meanwhile in Livestock and Fisheries Department Biochemist BPS 17, Biologist BPS 17 and Technical Officer BPS 17 SPCS issued list of 30 successful candidates

The list of successful candidates in both the departments has been released on the SPSC website and advised to submit the necessary documents after which the schedule of the oral examination will be announced.

APP/mwq

