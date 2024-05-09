- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- SPSC announces result of various post in Mines and Minerals, Livestock and Fisheries Department
SPSC Announces Result Of Various Post In Mines And Minerals, Livestock And Fisheries Department
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM
The Sindh Public Commission has announced written Examination result of Medical Inspector BPS 17 in Mines and Minerals department, Junior Inspector BPS 17, Prosecuting Inspector BPS 16 and Computer Programmer BPS 16 in Mines and Minerals Department.SPSC issued list of 22 successful candidates
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Sindh Public Commission has announced written Examination result of Medical Inspector BPS 17 in Mines and Minerals department, Junior Inspector BPS 17, Prosecuting Inspector BPS 16 and Computer Programmer BPS 16 in Mines and Minerals Department.SPSC issued list of 22 successful candidates.
Meanwhile in Livestock and Fisheries Department Biochemist BPS 17, Biologist BPS 17 and Technical Officer BPS 17 SPCS issued list of 30 successful candidates
The list of successful candidates in both the departments has been released on the SPSC website and advised to submit the necessary documents after which the schedule of the oral examination will be announced.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning
Lawyers observe strike
Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition
Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae
2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters
Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 12
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..
Minister stress introduction of market oriented education for youth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 95 minutes ago
-
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar5 minutes ago
-
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning5 minutes ago
-
Lawyers observe strike8 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae3 minutes ago
-
2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters3 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 123 minutes ago
-
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor Karachi17 minutes ago
-
Minister stress introduction of market oriented education for youth3 minutes ago
-
No patriot can assault memorials of martyrs: Asma Arbab3 minutes ago
-
11 female physics lecturers appointed3 minutes ago